Warm weather changing planting, watering schedules for local farms

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – How is the unseasonably warm weather impacting local farms?
Amy Wachlin, who owns Amy’s Heirloom Vegetables and helps run family-owned Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Sherwood, says the unseasonably warm weather is changing watering and planting schedules for the farm.
“About a month early that we're having to water anything and, you know, it's just very strange,” Wachlin said. “There's that much more watering and that's going to also pass on price to the customers because this is an entire month before we'd usually be watering anything. And it's also going to affect what we'll have available.”
Wachlin says because of the warm weather, you might not see many radishes after this week, because they don’t do well in the heat.
The next planting could be pushed back for a while.
She says peas are already planted, but who knows if they’ll survive, and lettuce they're skipping altogether right now.
“This is very shocking for me, actually,” she said.
But she says there are some plants that may do well in the heat, like peppers and tomatoes.
“We're kind of skipping over spring, so it's just jumping right into summer as far as what we're planting and what we'll be having available to our customers,” Wachlin said.
It’s all kind of a guessing game right now as they adapt to whatever Mother Nature has in store for countless farms across the region.
This weekend, the farm will be planting pumpkins, which they typically do around this time of year. But Wachlin says they’ll need extra watering to survive the season.
