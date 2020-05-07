PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With nice weather on tap for the next few days many people are itching to get outside after spending weeks cooped up under COVID-19 restrictions.
Parks and Rec officials across the region are asking those looking to head out to keep social distancing and other measures in mind.
Thursday, Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen reiterated that message.
“The fact that things are open isn’t an open invitation to travel 200 miles across the state and flood into a region, that will backfire,” Allen said.
So where can you go and what can you do?
In the Portland and Willamette Valley area, Oregon State Parks and Recreation have opened Tryon Creek, Willamette Mission, Mongold Boat Ramp and the State Capitol State Park. Those areas are open for day use only.
When it comes to Portland parks, Portland Parks and Rec says parks, trails, golf courses and natural areas remain open. But specific areas are closed in an effort to support physical distancing. All community centers, pools, playgrounds, sports courts and fields and golf clubhouses are currently closed through June 6, 2020.
Within the Tualatin Hills Park and Rec system parks and trails remain open and activities are limited to walking, hiking, biking and running.
Oregon State Parks and Rec says that if you have plans to go out to a state park, they ask that you follow a few guidelines. Stay home if you are sick, choose a park close to home, keep group sizes small, pack what you need and know what park services available and most importantly to social distance.
