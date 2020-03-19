PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – By all appearances, it looked like a typical early-spring day Thursday evening – the first day of spring, in fact – and Portlanders were eager to soak in the sunshine, as a couple hundred people filtered in and out of Wallace Park to play basketball, practice group yoga, read or just soak up the sun.
“It’s nice to be able to get outside when you’re cooped up indoors for so many hours every day,” said Benjamin Waterman as he played basketball with his son. “It’s nice seeing the sun and seeing that people aren’t as nervous as some would suspect.”
Robert Hasek, his wife Monica and daughter Olivia sat in the grass with their dog several feet away from other clustered groups.
“It’s keeping their social distancing but also enjoying nature,” Hasek said. “It’s important I think at this time.”
“Mental health is important and seeing people smile and seeing children, and some elders too, out walking around, I think is helpful,” Hasek added.
But for as much as parkgoers said they needed the fresh air and mood-boosting sunshine, health authorities are begging people to stay home as much as possible and avoid interacting with others.
There’s been talk of enacting a “shelter in place” order similar to what other cities across the country are doing. Both Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have said they are preparing the logistics of such an order if it becomes necessary.
At this point, public health experts in the Portland metro area advise against it. Several county health agencies, including Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Columbia counties got together Thursday afternoon for a press conference.
“We are not doing any kind of lockdown or shelter in place recommendation right now from a public health, COVID-19 standpoint,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines with the Multnomah County Health Department.
Whether they change that recommendation may come down to how seriously people take social distancing best practices.
“We also recognize that people need to go out for different reasons and as government we are obligated to exhaust all voluntary measures to encourage the kind of behavior we want to see before we go to a type of legal order and enforcement pathway,” Vines said.
Waterman said he hopes a shelter in place won’t be needed.
“I think shelter in place would be difficult on a lot of levels for a lot of people,” Waterman said. “So, I’m hoping there may be other amicable alternatives somewhere down the road.”
And as the weather turns brighter, others said they don’t want to see the simple pleasures of enjoying parks with others become taboo.
“Even if we can’t be close to one another, just seeing other humans is important,” Monica Hasek said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.