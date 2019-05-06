CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With summer like temperatures expected this week across the Pacific Northwest first responders are asking people to be smart around area rivers and lakes.
Local rivers like the Clackamas and the Willamette are cold. Water temperatures are in the 50’s and likely won’t warm up for several more months.
Monday, Clackamas County Fire’s Water Rescue team was training on the Clackamas River.
“We’ve been cooped up throughout the winter,” Clackamas County Fire Lt. Mike Bauer said. “And we finally get some nice weather and everyone flocks to the water.”
The concern with this mid-spring warm up is the river temps.
“Showing 56 degrees in the Clackamas River, the Willamette was at like 60,” Bauer said. “While it looks nice the water temperatures are pretty cold.”
Agencies across the area are warning those headed out to the rivers and lakes to wear a life jacket.
“Take their life jacket with them, make sure they swim with a buddy all those things we kind of preach all that throughout the year but ever more important this time of year,” Bauer said. “You may think you are a really great swimmer but when this cold water hits your body it is hard to do anything.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
