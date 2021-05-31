BRIDAL VEIL, OR (KPTV) – It was crowds we're used to seeing at this historic landmark in the Columbia River Gorge.
"It's very nice to see people out enjoying the sunshine. And actually, with the fires, I was surprised how you can still see the damage, but how it's returned and the people are returning," Brad Neitzke of Vancouver said. "And it's beautiful. It has the Columbia River Gorge feel. It's awesome."
With more crowds at Multnomah Falls comes more business for the lodge.
"This is the busiest we've been since Labor Day weekend of 2019," Jill Willis, Vice President, Multnomah Falls Company, said.
The historic lodge that dates back to 1925 has been through a lot, like the Eagle Creek Fire, which threatened the structure in 2017.
"We had just rebounded from that and felt totally whole again, and then we got hit with the pandemic," she said.
Willis says from 2019 to 2020, the company lost 85 percent of its sales revenue. And she knows the industry as a whole was hit hard.
"So many hospitality tourist restaurants have been hit the exact same way," she said.
But the energy is shifting, and the Memorial Day crowds proof of that.
Now there are even more options for folks to get out here to The Gorge -- like this shuttle that runs up and down the Columbia River Historic Highway -- making stops right here at the lodge.
"We are in this together, and we're kind of coming out of it together too," Willis said. "And from what I've seen, a lot of places this weekend are really getting that bounce back."
For information about the shuttle, visit www.sasquatchshuttle.com.
