PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Warming centers in the Portland metro area will close Tuesday, according to the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS).
After reviewing the most recent National Weather Service forecast the JOHS determined to close the warming shelters as conditions would stay above freezing in Multnomah County.
The criteria used to determine a Severe Weather Notice in Multnomah County and the corresponding opening of emergency warming shelters are:
- Temperatures forecast at 25°F or below OR
- Forecasts predict at least an inch of snow in most areas OR
- Overnight temperatures forecast at 32°F or below, with at least an inch of driving rain OR
- Other conditions, including severe wind chills or extreme temperature fluctuations
Anyone who is seeking shelter is asked to contact 211info.
