PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While college sports in the Pacific Northwest wait for their turn to play, the Warner Pacific women’s basketball team is claiming titles of off the court, claiming the NAIA Conference Commissioners Association Champions of Character Team Award.
The five values of the NAIA include integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.
“If you know the Warner Pacific University women's basketball team, you know the Knights embody all that and more,” the university said in a news release.
The team’s head coach, Matt Gregg, is in his 12th season of leading the team.
“Basketball is a means to an end for our folks at Warner Pacific,” Gregg said. “It’s something that we talk about all the time at Warner Pacific, is being good basketball players, but being better people off the floor.”
Before tipping off the new season, the Knights have already been crowned with the NAIA Champions of Character award.
“We have 250 teams in the NAIA, so it is a very big conference, for it is a huge award,” Gregg said.
The second year award is earned by a team that displays exemplary character on the court, on campus, and in the community.
“We didn’t just do this this year then got the award,” Gregg said. “We’ve been doing this for quite some time and the things that we do are near and dear to my heart, and I think I have kind of imposed that on my kids.”
The WP women annually are “Hoopin’ for the Homeless”, where the admission to a game is three pairs of socks that Gregg gathers and delivers to the Union Gospel Mission on Burnside.
“I try to get my kids just to have empathy for it,” Gregg said. “It’s not a situation where you just throw money at it and think it’s going to go away, you have to have compassion for these people.”
The Knights also make monthly visits to serve hot meals with Potluck in the Park under the Hawthorne Bridge.
“You can just see genuine appreciation in their eyes and it kind of levels the playing field a little bit when we look at them and they are thankful for what we are doing for them,” Gregg said. “I think it allows our kids to put down their phones for a little bit and they can actually see what’s around them.”
Warner Pacific’s team leader? The honorary star on the bench, Lexy De Los Reyes.
“She has an inoperable brain tumor and she has been through 12 brain surgeries,” Gregg said.
Sixth lady Lexy is a 17-year-old from Gladstone who is blind and paralyzed in her left arm, but is a game night shot in the armor for the Knights.
“She comes into our gym and it’s just amazing, you wouldn’t know anything was wrong with her,” Gregg said. “She has such a great attitude about it and then it’s just contagious. The girls rush over and love on her. She is just a special kid to us. 15 minutes left before we tip off, I normally sit with her on the bench just the two of us and we just chat about what’s gone on with her in school or whatever that day, so that’s kind of the best time for me, those 15 minutes that I get without the girls being around, and that’s kind of a fun time for me.”
Gregg’s youngest son, Ben, a senior at Clackamas High School, recently committed to hoop it up in his family’s home town of Spokane with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.