HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - A man posing as a firefighter entered an assisted living center for seniors in Clark County.
Clark County Fire District 6 issued a community warning about the incident that occurred late Thursday night.
At around midnight, a man walked into the facility in the Hazel Dell area wearing a T-shirt that appeared to be similar to one connected to Clark County Fire District 6.
Witnesses said the man claimed he was a firefighter and wanted access to perform a fire inspection. Employees believed the man was an impostor because he was there so late at night.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out, but the man left before they arrived at the scene.
Clark County Fire District 6 wants people to know the agency would never send someone to conduct a fire inspection, as that is a function of the fire marshal’s office.
All fire district employees also carry identification confirming their employment with the agency.
Anyone who is suspicious about someone falsely posing as a firefighter should call 911.
