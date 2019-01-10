Warning signs posted at SW Portland park after sewage overflow

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Warning signs are posted at a southwest Portland park after a sewer line clogged with debris overflowed into a creek late Thursday morning.
The sewage leaked from a manhole on the south border of Dickinson Park & Woods and reached an unnamed creek inside the park, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says.
The bureau says residents should watch for warning signs posted at the site and avoid contact with the creek for 72 hours.
City crews responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. and saw sewage overflowing from a manhole in the 10800 block of Southwest 57th Avenue, according to the bureau.
Crews stopped the release around 2:45 p.m. and cleared the sewage line.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
