PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Social media experts and local investigators are warning parents about a popular video sharing app that could be misused by child predators.
Soaring in popularity, the TikTok app allows users to record and share short videos with each other, with special effects and filters, often set to music.
Chad Opitz, a detective with the Beaverton Police Department and a member of the Portland FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, said TikTok’s popularity with teens could make it attractive to predators.
“If you’re a male, you can pretend you’re a female. If you’re a female, you can pretend you’re a male,” said Opitz.
While the app requires users who sign up to provide their age, there’s no verification, making it hard to know how old the person a user is talking to actually is.
TikTok has been criticized by the Nation Center on Sexual Exploitation, which said the app has “facilitated a space for sexual grooming by abusers or potentially sex traffickers.”
The company’s community guidelines state that it has “zero tolerance for predatory or grooming behavior toward minors,” but Opitz said that doesn’t prevent people from trying.
“If somebody wants to be covert and wants to really trick somebody, it’s very easy for them to do that on this type of social media app,” said Opitz.
Opitz suggests parents pay close attention and talk openly with their kids about TikTok and other social media apps.
“We always tell him to question first. You know, whenever it’s not anybody that he knows to never answer it,” said Stephen Larkin, whose son is a freshman at a Portland high school.
TikTok’s terms of service state that users under 18 can only use the platform with the consent of a parent or legal guardian.
