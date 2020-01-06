CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – An already convicted killer has been brought back to Clark County to face new murder charges.
Warren Forrest is facing charges in the death of 17-year-old Martha Morrison, who was last seen in the Portland-area in 1974 and reported missing in September that year. Clark County officials say Morrison is one of two women whose skeletal remains were found in the Dole Valley area of Clark County that year.
According to officials, both women were murdered. Investigators identified one of the woman immediately, but with limited technology, they couldn’t identify the other. The search for Morrison’s identity picked up again in 2011 when Nikki Costa, operations manager for the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, found unmarked remains in an evidence room.
Thanks to matches with the missing person’s database, a lab confirmed Morrison’s identity. FOX 12 talked to Costa back then about giving the family the news.
“She said that she was just waiting for us to get to the answer,” Costa said. “She had no doubt in her gut, obviously both her and her brother are relieved to have a final answer.”
Investigators still needed to find out who killed Morrison, and in 2017, a dart gun that was evidence in a separate case involving Forrest tested positive for Morrison’s DNA.
According to court documents, Forrest admitted to using the same air pistol to torture another woman. Investigators say he is connected to two rapes and two murders, all around the same time in 1974, when he was a maintenance worker for the Clark County Parks Department.
Forrest is serving a life sentence for killing 19-year-old Krista Blake around the same time Morrison was killed.
Investigators think Forrest may be connected to the disappearances of two other women in 1974, including a missing person’s case where a student ID was found near the same place where the other crimes happened. A friend of that potential victim was in court Monday.
“I hope these poor families get justice and answers, I don't know if they will give them, I hope that it is worked out so that these families can finally find their loved ones, because they are caught in hell,” Dena Rush said.
Forrest is not facing any charges in connection with the two disappearances from 1974.
