WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Farmers in Wasco County continue to recover a year after a wildfire ripped through nearly 80,000 acres, devastating community members and destroying millions of dollars’ worth of wheat crops.
Fifth generation farmer David Brewer says he lost all of his winter wheat last year in the Substation Fire near the Dalles.
“Burned all the pasture, nine buildings on the ranch, a lot of fences, 30 some miles of fences,” Brewer said. “So, yeah, it was a pretty traumatic three days there.”
It was an all hands-on deck situation last year as community members banded together to fight the flames; however, it’s a much different story this year, which is a cause for cautious optimism for many farmers.
“For whatever reason, we’ve been blessed with no fires so far,” Brewer said. “It’s just been a little damp and I think that’s been part of it. Of course, everybody’s cautious, but we’re always cautious. It’s just everybody’s a little bit more on edge after last year.”
Brewer says there’s more humidity, and overall, it’s been a cooler summer–but that doesn’t mean they’re not prepared.
“Just trying to make sure we’ve got what we need in the field with us at all times,” Brewer said. You know, a tractor with a disc, water in the fire rig, shovels handy and everything.”
As for Brewer’s crops, he says it’s hard to tell at this point, but it will be better than last year. He says they’re experimenting with ways to grow other vegetation.
“This is our first year using what’s called a stripper header, which is the blue unit on the front, and basically, what we’re doing is just leaving all the stubble standing, we’re leaving longer stubble, thinking that that’ll help us conserve moisture, which is our limiting factor in this low rainfall environment,” Brewer said.
Farmers won’t have an idea of their total yield until the end of harvest season, which will be sometime in August.
One person died as a result of the fire last year. Investigators said 64-year-old John Ruby was creating a fire line with his tractor to protect neighboring property when he died from exposure to the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
