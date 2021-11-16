UPDATE (11/17/21): Logan Cantwell has been found and taken into custody in Skamania County.

UPDATE (11/16/21): The man accused of firing shots at a Wasco County Sheriff's deputy prompted a shelter in place order in the Corbett area for several hours Tuesday. The order was rescinded about 4:45 p.m. after deputies said Logan Cantwell is likely no longer in the area. If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Wasco County man remains at large after being charged with attempted murder.

The Wasco County District Attorney’s office said Logan Cantwell, 23, fired shots at a Wasco County Sheriff’s deputy on Nov. 13 near Shaniko in an attempt to escape arrest along Highway 97. No one was injured in the fire exchange, the DA’s office said, but Cantwell is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Cantwell is described as a white, 23-year-old male, 5’09”, short strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and approximately 182 lbs. He is believed to be somewhere in the Columbia River Gorge, although it’s not known if he’s on the Oregon or Washington side. Law enforcement says he may be going by the name Logan Taylor or Kendall Myers.

In addition to attempted murder in the first degree, Cantwell is also being charged with attempted assault in the first degree, attempted assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief in the first degree and attempt to elude.

The investigation is still ongoing and involves several law enforcement agencies throughout the Columbia River Gorge region.

The Wasco County District Attorney’s Office asks for tips to be directed to 911 or the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776.