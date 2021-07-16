WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man is behind bars after trying to lure a 9-year-old girl with candy before trying to sexually assault her while working as a FedEx truck driver. On Friday at 1:09 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an attempted sexual assault of a child in the community of Aloha.
A parent told deputies that a 9-year-old girl had been playing outside her home in the 4000 block of Southwest 106th Avenue when a FedEx driver made a delivery at a neighboring home and then offered her candy. Deputies then say the driver tried to sexually assault the girl, who was able to get away and tell her parent what happened. She was also able to provide a description of the suspect.
Deputies went to the home to speak with the parent and child while other deputies searched the area for the FedEx truck. While looking for the suspect, deputies contacted FedEx to help find the involved driver who was found in the 18300 block of Southwest Shaw Street. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Alejandro Negrete of Portland.
He was arrested for attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and attempted sodomy in the first degree. He was lodged at the Washington County Jail where his bail was set at $20,000. Deputies learned there is at least one other person who Negrete sexually assaulted, however that incident did not occur while he was delivering for FedEx.
Negrete’s regular FedEx routes covered the Aloha and Tigard areas, on all seven days of the week. Detectives are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.