BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help who may have a road rage incident that ended with someone being shot and killed.
The two vehicles involved are a red 2013 Toyota Corolla and a royal blue 2016 Ford F150 with royal blue rims.
Detectives believed the road rage incident started September 3 just after 6:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 205 and continued onto northbound Hwy 217. The two vehicles then exited onto Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, drove east, and came to a stop on Southwest 103rd Avenue, just north of SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, where the shooting occurred.
The sheriff’s office said multiple shots were fired and one man died at the scene. He has been identified as 51-year-old Mark E. Stadamire of Salem.
The other man remained on scene and was cooperative. The investigation continues and no arrests have been made.
If a community member witnessed erratic driving by either of the vehicles or other concerning behavior by either driver, detectives ask that they call (503) 846-2700 to speak with an investigator.
