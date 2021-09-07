WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered man that was last seen Tuesday morning.
Raymond “Bud” Kunz is am 87-year-old white man, 6'0", and 190 pounds. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. near Southwest 182nd Avenue and Butternut Street in Aloha.
He was headed to Winco at Northwest Cornelius Pass and Northwest Cornell Road in Hillsboro.
He is driving a gray 2013 Nissan Sentra. If located, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.
