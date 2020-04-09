PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority has released a new infographic about safe sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials shared the information on Wednesday, modified on tips from the New York City Health Department.
“At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering, ‘Is it still safe to have sex?’” OHA said in their Tweet on Wednesday.
The agency says yes, but with precautions.
One tip from the health department is that you are your safest sex partner. Health officials in the post encouraged people to get to know themselves. They also encouraged people to connect socially, not always physically, also urging people to practice “selective kissing”, as COVID-19 can be easily passed through kissing.
Health officials also recommended that people wash their hands.
At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering “Is it still safe to have sex?”In short – Yes. You can still have sex but with precautions. Here are some tips on practicing safe sex during this time. #COVID19 #sexed pic.twitter.com/mjUPQPZitk— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 8, 2020
FOX 12 on Thursday spoke to AJ Zimpfer, the general manager of She Bop, a Portland sex shop. She says she feels the post is very progressive.
“I thought that was a really progressive, super cool bit of information they put out, I like the use of emojis,” Zimpfer said. “And I was really proud of Safe Oregon for coming out with that. It’s a really good time to get to know yourself more, slow down, listen to your body and what you need.”
Zimpfer says her store was busy before the pandemic and has seen a lot of web orders since people were told to stay home, especially from the community in Portland.
“I think people are stocking up and getting in touch with themselves and exploring more of their partners lately, so that's been cool to see,” Zimpfer said. “A lot of our orders are coming from Portland, so it definitely feels like our community is rallying behind us right now. We are staying afloat, hopefully it's enough ... grateful for our community. That's who is keeping us going right now.”
She Bop is also offering some online educational courses right now.
