OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - A new Washington state gun law that’s gotten a lot of backlash is back in the spotlight, and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is hoping to clear a few things up.
Ferguson says there has been some confusion about the law among both law enforcement and citizens.
Voters passed Initiative 1639 last November, and it has since been challenged in court. Some sheriffs in Washington have even said they will not enforce it, saying it violates second amendment rights.
The Washington law prohibits the sale of semi-automatic rifles to people under the age of 21 and to those who don’t live in the state.
It also requires buyers to pass an enhanced background check and prove they’ve taken a gun training course.
Several sheriffs have said they won’t enforce the law unless a federal court finds it to be constitutional. In Spokane County, the sheriff has even received death threats on Facebook about it.
Recently, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote two letters to law enforcement officials, saying he believes many just don’t understand the new law. He highlighted a few of the biggest misunderstandings.
In a letter dated Feb. 12, Ferguson stated that he wanted to make it clear that the law is presumed constitutional and that no court has ruled in unconstitutional.
He also explained that starting July 1, the law requires enhanced background checks conducted by law enforcement officials for semi-automatic rifles. He also noted that it’s the same requirement Washington has had in place for hand gun purchases for years.
On Monday, Ferguson sent out a letter answering some frequently asked questions. In the letter, he explained that law enforcement is not required to enter homes to investigate whether firearms are stored safely.
And in response to sheriffs refusing to enforce the law, Ferguson says:
“Local law enforcement officials are entitled to opinions about the constitutionality of any law, but those personal views do not absolve us of our duty to enforce Washington laws and protect the public.”
Read more of the frequently asked questions here: http://www.atg.wa.gov/initiative-1639
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.