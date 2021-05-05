Washington agencies come together to film 'slow down, move over' PSA after serious towing crashes

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Fire District 6 officials say it’s the deadliest job in America: towing disabled cars off the side of the freeway.
In just the past few months, three tow truck drivers were in serious crashes in southwest Washington.
“I think people have been cooped up for so long that they really want to get out and get going and we’ve noticed it,” said David Schmitke, the public information officer and public education coordinator for CCFD6.
On Wednesday, people from AAA Washington, WSP, WSDOT, and local towing companies came together to shoot a public service announcement to remind drivers of the law: to slow down and move over.
“For me, if people don’t do it, we don’t get to go home. We’ve had too many operators hit, a couple struck and killed lately in our local area,” said Jake Beals with Triple J Towing. “We want to go home to our families, too. If you don’t slow down and move over, there needs to be penalties. And it’s not the lives of us that needs to be penalized.”
It’s been more than a decade since Washington state first passed a law to protect emergency responders on roadsides, but ‘slow down and move over’ is often forgotten or misunderstood. With what’s predicted to be a busy summer on the roads, first responders hope the PSA will help save the next life.
“First responders need to be given room to do their work. Some people may not realize the tow industry is considered a first responder in this situation,” said Kelly Just, AAA Washington’s public relations and traffic safety program manager.
David Rios is one of the lucky ones. His life was saved, but he’s still recovering from trauma after a driver pinned him between two cars on the side of I-5 in January.
“I miss driving and what I do. Start driving again, I’m going to probably drive like an old man,” he told FOX 12.
Rios lost his right leg during the crash. His story will be featured in the PSA. Rios hopes to turn tragedy into his fuel for advocacy.
“It’s an honor to me,” said Rios. “It feels good just to come out here and show everybody I’m looking good, I feel good.”
The PSA shot Wednesday will be part of a summer travel season campaign and is expected to air in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
Remember, if you can’t move over for emergency vehicles or tow operators, slow down 10 miles below the speed limit.
