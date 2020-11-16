Washington allocates $50 million to businesses affected by shutdown, while Oregon offers no relief

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced another round of strict restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19, he said he would allocate $50 million to help struggling businesses. That’s in contrast to Oregon, where the financial burden of a second shutdown falls squarely on business owners.
It’s like déjà vu for many Oregon restaurant owners, but no the kind of déjà vu they’d hope to experience again. For a second time, restaurants and bars will have to revert to take-out orders only, drastically impacting their daily business.
“We’re in the peak time frame in our industry,” said Jim Rice, owner of The Fields Bar & Grill. “The fall time frame is coming up to Christmas. And then the restaurant industry slows down substantially in January, February, beginning of March.”
Rice’s restaurant is in Northwest Portland, and he says that most restaurant owners no longer have any extra money after the first shutdown in March. He says without any financial assistance this time around; many Portland staples will not survive.
“We’re literally looking at that part of our culture being ripped apart,” said Rice.
Governor Kate Brown says it will be up to Congress to come up with any kind of relief package.
But, in Washington, Governor Jay Inslee says that $50 million will be set aside for impacted business owners. Inslee’s office says that details about who can receive those funds and how it will be allocated are still being worked out.
The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association has been critical of Gov. Brown and the state of Oregon for not putting any financial safeguards in place. Monday, two days before the restrictions go into place, ORLA released a statement, saying that 0.76 percent of outbreaks are connected to restaurants.
More than 300 restaurant owners in Oregon have also signed a letter to Brown, writing: “Without financial support now, many of us will be forced to close forever.”
Rice says his restaurant will try to survive another four weeks without dining room customers, but it won’t be easy.
“I will take to-go orders. I will do anything I can do to keep us alive,” he said.
Rice also says he believes that Congress needs to stop playing politics and approve an economic relief package. He says not just for business owners but for the millions of Americans who are suffering during the pandemic too.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.