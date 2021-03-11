Washington allows limited spectators at sports spanning from youth events to the major leagues

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - For the first time in a year, fans can go to games in-person from youth sports to the major leagues.
It's exciting news for high school players.
The Prairie High School football team played its first two games without any fans.
Considering the number of people making up the team and staff, that didn’t leave much room in the state guidelines to add anyone else.
"It's weird, it's quiet, it's different, you can hear our coaches yelling from the sideline more than anything else," Senior Ian Davis said.
But now Governor Jay Inslee said the state rules are changing starting Thursday next week, so families can watch their kids in the final games of shortened seasons.
"That's going to be really exciting. I know parents are itching to watch their kids play and I know the kids want their parents to be there," Prairie High Head Football Coach Mike Peck said.
No word yet on what exactly that will look like for this school district, but the state rules say spectators can attend outdoor venues with permanent seating as long as capacity is capped at 25 percent, and 400 people max can go to outdoor activities as long as that’s not more than 50 percent capacity, with social distancing and masks.
"That'd be great. It's my senior year, my parents want to come watch. All the other seniors, some kids don’t get to play football past this so this is their last season ever. They want their parents to enjoy it," Senior Brody Schlaefli said.
"It's just nice to be on the path to normalcy and getting back to be able to get these young men the experience they deserve," Coach Peck said.
These rules extend to the professional level too.
Governor Inslee said up to 9,000 fans can be in attendance at Opening Day for the Seattle Mariners April 1.
