Washington announces plan to vaccinate teachers when eligible

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Preparations are underway in Washington State to get teachers vaccinated as quickly as possible once they are eligible.
Friday, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and Kaiser Permanent announced a joint project between the state and the hospital chain called the “Get Ready” plan. That plan will be implemented with the goal of vaccinating teachers more quickly once they are able to get the vaccine.
Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal said the hope is that vaccinating teachers more quickly will allow schools to open sooner.
“Getting schools open quickly and safely will be our passion project,” said Susan Mullaney, president of Kaiser Permanente.
Mullaney said that Kaiser Permanente will use their own facilities and staff for mass vaccination sites. In some areas, schools may be used as vaccination sites as well.
The plan comes as welcome news to some teachers.
“We were just wondering before it hit our time if there were even going to be vaccinations available, if we were even going to be able to appointments to get vaccinated, so it’s good to hear there’s a plan to make that happen,” said Anne Wiley, a reading specialist at Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School in Vancouver.
Wiley is already back in school. On Monday, third through fifth graders will join her, making all elementary aged students back in school.
She says the vaccine is essential in getting schools back open.
“I think until most of the teachers are vaccinated, you are not going to have teachers comfortable going back in person with multiple students,” Wiley said.
Right Now, Kaiser Permanente said the plan is only being made for the Puget Sound area and Spokane, but said they are working on plans for Southwest Washington.
“We’ve got many owned and operated facilities in Southwest Washington that we’ll be putting to work,” said Mullaney.
Reykdal also put out a plea Friday for anyone that is eligible to get the vaccine to do so. Under Washington’s guidance, teachers cannot get vaccinated until 50% of all people currently eligible for vaccines get vaccinated.
The Washington State Department of Health has estimated that teachers will be getting vaccinated this spring.
