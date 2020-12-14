(KPTV) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Washington Monday, and vaccinations could begin as soon as Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee said in a briefing Sunday morning.
Inslee said he’s “thrilled” Washington reached this milestone but also warned it will be months before most people will be able to get vaccinated.
It comes as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday approved the vaccine for use in Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada.
The initial 62,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to frontline health care providers first and residents of long-term care facilities immediately afterward.
The vaccine is approved for people 16 years of age and older.
Dr. John Dunn, a Seattle physician, was part of the work group that reviewed FDA findings and gave its stamp of approval on the vaccine.
“The trials themselves demonstrated the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease, which is terrific by any measure,” Dunn said.
Michele Roberts, the assistant secretary of the Washington State Department of Health said the initial round of the vaccine will be distributed around the state.
“Around 40 facilities in 29 counties, one pharmacy serving long-term care facilities across the state, two tribal nations and one urban Indian health facility,” Roberts said.
Inslee said most health care workers shouldn’t assume they’ll be vaccinated immediately.
“Just because you work in a health care setting, at this moment, doesn’t mean you are in the high-risk category of prioritization that this refers to,” Inslee said.
Inslee said hospitals and other medical facilities will choose those among their staff that get vaccinated first, but priority will go to those who work primarily with COVID-19 patients.
The Governor said, so far, there’s no plan as to how the rest of the population will become eligible for the vaccine and the state will wait until guidance is issued by the federal government before outlining those details.
Eventually, Washington health leaders hope 70 percent of the state is vaccinated to achieve what’s called “herd immunity.”
As for Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday said, “hope is on the way” in reference to the work group approving the vaccine for usage in the western states.
The vaccine should arrive to Oregon this week.
