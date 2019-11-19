VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - State statistics show the Vancouver School District, recently the target of an investigation by the Washington Attorney General, disproportionately disciplines students of color compared to other state-wide discipline rates.
According to records kept by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, in the 2017-18 school year, more than 11 percent of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students and just under 11 percent of black and African-American students were excluded from school, compared to just under 5 percent of white students.
The numbers drew the attention of the Washington Attorney General's Office, which conducted an investigation.
In a letter to the district, the Attorney General's Office said it had concluded "VPS discipline violate state law requirements that student discipline be imposed in a manner that does not have a disproportionate effect on the bases of race, national origin, or disability."
In an online statement, Vancouver Superintendent of Schools Steve Webb said, "We appreciate the Attorney General and his staff for highlighting these areas."
Webb goes on to say, "We are committed to refining our policies and practices to be appropriate and equitable."
The district has also pointed out that there has been a more than 40 percent reduction in the exclusion rate for black students from 2013-2017.
Still, Debra Bauman, whose daughter is a sophomore at Skyview High School in Vancouver, said the numbers are troubling.
"That's ridiculous," Bauman said. "There's clearly a problem.
Kari Van Nostran, who is President of the Vancouver Education Association, said teachers in the district have received training in implicit bias, but admitted more needs to be done to address the disparities in discipline.
"I think there are definitely areas for improvement to better integrate cultural awareness and more culturally aware practices," Van Nostran said.
Overall, statewide discipline rates are lower than Vancouver Public Schools.
In 2017-18, 8.5 percent of black students and 5.7 percent of Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders were excluded. Both numbers are significantly lower than VPS.
In the nearby Evergreen School District, 7 percent of black students and 5.3 percent of Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders were excluded.
Vancouver Public Schools has hired an outside consultant to look into concerns raised by the Attorney General's Office.
The district is also reaching out to community partners, and is in the process of drafting an action plan.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.