Washington businesses prep for reopening

OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - Some non-essential businesses in Washington will have the opportunity to reopen this week as Gov. Jay Inslee's phase one is set to begin Tuesday.
According to Inslee's Safe Start plan, motor vehicle sales, landscaping, car washes, pet walkers, and existing construction can resume business in phase one. Retailers can also offer curb-side pickup.
That's good news for downtown Vancouver Believe Boutique owner Courtney Rivera, who hopes expanding to curbside pickup will spur more business.
"Kind of like they've been supporting the restaurants, they're going to be more open to supporting retail," Rivera said. "I think it's gonna make customers excited to get out and walk around and see it."
Phase one for reopening Washington starts tomorrow- giving businesses like retail shops and car dealerships opportunities to expand operations. Hear what they’re doing to prepare and how the buying experience is going to be a little different these days coming up on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/iX20iCoUpO— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) May 4, 2020
Rivera says her shop has survived on online orders, but having to close her doors as a fairly new business in the community was tough. Believe Boutique just celebrated its one-year anniversary.
"I'm bummed about it because of the season–it's our busy season, and I know that," River said.
Business has also been rough for Washington car dealerships.
"Sales have been mostly closed," Dick Hannah dealerships Marketing Director Kent VanArnam said.
Luckily, Hannah dealerships have been able to continue doing sales across the river in Oregon. This has also allowed staff to develop and test drive new COVID-19 protocols, VanArnam said.
"We've actually revised our whole process," VanArnam said.
When it comes to the car-buying process, a lot has changed. VanArnam explained that the shopping process, much of the negotiating and even finalizing a car sale all happen online.
"We've been hearing from our customers on the Oregon side that they like it, it's more at-home, more online, now it's the safer way to buy a car," VanArnam said.
As sales pick back up, VanArnam said the goal is to start bringing back members of the sales team who are on standby.
Representatives from Gov. Inslee's office held an audio news conference on Monday afternoon to provide more details about the start of phase one. Acting External Relations Director Nick Streuli emphasized that industries still need to wait until they have specific safety guidance from the state.
"We're working on that guidance, hope to have it published soon," Streuli said. "They'll have to wait to open until we get that published."
But it's still unclear what would happen if phase one businesses go ahead and start Tuesday morning without that official document.
VanArnam said members within his industry have been in constant communication with dealerships and the governor's office, so expectations have been made pretty clear. It's the little details that still need to be ironed out.
"The pacing is going to be yet to be determined," VanArnam said.
Washington state officials also answered questions Monday about the amount of time it would take to move between the phases, as well as the application process for the ten counties Inslee said are eligible for a waiver to skip ahead to phase two.
Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said each phase has to last at least three weeks so that the state can determine if and how the changes have impacted public health.
"We really see that as a period of time to see if there is any impact and have some ability to evaluate that," Wiesman said.
Skamania County is one of the ten counties that can apply for a waiver to Gov. Inslee's order due to a very low initial positive case count and no new reported cases in the last few weeks.
Commissioner Tom Lannen said county leaders are working to gather the necessary documents for its application and hope to get that submitted some time this week.
