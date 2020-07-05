Washington businesses to require customers wear masks starting Tuesday

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV)- Starting Tuesday, Washington businesses will have to require their customers wear a face covering.
At Heathen Feral Public House in Vancouver, there are plenty of signs up to mask up already and bartender Britton Brown said they're reminding people at the door too, and so far, they haven't had any problems.
"We’re trying to greet every guest that comes in with a do you guys have your masks on you, can you please put it on," Brown said. "I haven’t got too many bad apples yet. People are willing to comply. When everyone starts getting a little more inebriated, a little drunker, it starts getting looser and we have to remind them more, but we haven’t run into anybody mean or anything like that yet."
Now Inslee said, starting Tuesday, businesses will no longer be able to serve any customer not complying with the face covering order for public spaces. Employees have to cover their faces too.
He made the announcement Thursday in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.
"It is a reasonable expectation for businesses to enforce this law because it affects the people that they have some responsibility to, certainly their customers when they’re shopping in their stores and importantly their own employees," Inslee said.
"It'll be nice just to see everyone protected and not have to worry about it as much," Dylan Ashcraft who works at Yogurt Time in Vancouver said.
Inslee said he believes businesses and customers will do what’s right but that if businesses don’t comply, they could face fines, potential closure, or violations or sanctions from the Department of Labor and Industries.
"If we want our business to stay open then i think that we’re going to have to enforce," Brown said. "If you have a mask, you’re more than welcome to come in. If you don't then we’re not going to allow you to be in here."
People with certain disabilities or health conditions, and children under two, do not have to wear a face covering.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
