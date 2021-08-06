Washington Co. announces mask mandate for anyone entering county buildings

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County announced on Friday that mask wearing, physical distancing and other public health measures will be required for everyone – regardless of their vaccination status – who visits or works within Washington County buildings.
Mask wearing will also be required for employees working outdoors whenever large groups of people are gathered. The county is urging businesses and other organizations to implement these same preventive measures voluntarily, but these actions are not being required communitywide at this time.
The steps the county is implementing were prompted by the rapid increase in infections from the Delta variant of COVID-19, largely among unvaccinated people. The Delta variant, which is two- to three-times more transmissible than prior viral strains, has become the dominant form of the virus.
If a visit to a county building is needed in order to access county services, several required protective measures will be in effect, including mask wearing, physical distancing and conference room capacity limits. More information about how county services may be accessed can be found on the Washington County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.