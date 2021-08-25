WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Board of Commissioners have unanimously agreed to enact a new rule authorizing the enforcement of Oregon's statewide indoor mask mandate.

The new rule, which was approved Tuesday, will allow the Washington County Public Health Division of the Department of Health and Human Services to enforce all public health laws and rules as civil infractions, according to the county.

The county said the decision to approve the new rule is in response to the increase COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Washington County. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.

"The evidence is clear and compelling. Our community is in a dire situation and the Board has taken decisive action to ensure that all Washington County residents are protected from exposure to COVID-19 in public settings," Board Chair Kathryn Harrington said. "The good news is that we have two powerful tools to fight the Delta variant surge. Mask wearing and vaccinations are absolutely the best ways to protect one another - especially our children and those with underlying health conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine. We must all act with urgency to save lives and eliminate needless suffering."

The county said the Oregon Revised Statutes allow local enforcement of statewide public health laws and adoption of civil penalties for violation of rules adopted by the local public health authority. Violations of the rule will be considered a Class C Civil infraction, with a maximum fine of $500 per day for business, the county said.

"After the first complaint, a business will receive a phone call and email explaining the mask guidance; after the second complaint the business receives a letter and email. If the county receives a third complaint staff will visit the business to verify the complaint. If the business is found to be in violation of the mandate, the county will forward the complaints and documentation to Oregon Occupational Safety and Health. If the county receives a fourth complaint, Health and Human Services staff will issue a citation and impose fines," the county said in a release.

Complaints can be sent to eoc-covidenforcement@co.washington.or.us or by calling 503-846-8390.