WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A burn ban reinstated earlier this week in Washington County has been lifted, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
The previous ban was reinstated Tuesday due to dry conditions and a lack of rain, firefighters said. The agency that day reported six brush fires in the county sparked by outdoor burning.
The ban prohibited all agricultural and debris burning.
The agency Friday said an increased amount of rain means it is safe to allow burning again in areas it is permitted.
Anyone with questions about local outdoor burning regulations should contact local fire officials.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue says people burning outdoors should watch their burn piles at all times and keep a water source and hand tools close by.
