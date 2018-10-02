WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials have banned all outdoor burning in Washington County, effective immediately.
A previous burn ban in Washington County was lifted and reinstated Tuesday due to an increase in fire danger and a lack of rain, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
The ban prohibits all agricultural and debris burning.
Small recreational fires are still allowed in fire pits, but should not be bigger than three feet in diameter, firefighters say.
The fire agency reports six brush fires were sparked Tuesday by outdoor burning in Washington County.
Anyone with additional questions about the ban should contact their local fire department.
