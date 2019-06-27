WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man already serving a 12-year prison sentence was given more prison time in connection with a separate child sex abuse case.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Roberto Santiago Martinez was sentenced to 75 months in prison after he was convicted of first-degree sex abuse.
The investigation began in August 2017.
The district attorney's office said an 11-year-old girl was spending the night at Martinez's home when she awoke to find him in the bedroom standing over her and touching her in a sexual manner.
The victim told at least three other children about the abuse, but it went unreported for a year. The district attorney's office said the victim reported the abuse to a school counselor, and the counselor immediately notified authorities.
Before this sentencing, Martinez was already serving a 150-month sentence for impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
The district attorney's office said the 75 months will run consecutive to the 150 months.
Investigators believe there could be other victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information about additional crimes committed by Martinez should contact authorities.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
