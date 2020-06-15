Washington Co. DA: Man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison in robbery case

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced Monday to four and a half years in prison in connection with a robbery case in Beaverton.
Earlier Monday, Caden Joseph Hall pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office says on April 22, Hall went to a Fred Meyer in Beaverton with the intent to commit theft.
A loss prevention officer immediately recognized Hall as the same person who had stolen items from the store two days earlier. She identified herself as a store employee and ordered Hall to leave the building.
Hall made a threatening comment that he had a knife and then used a tool to cut a security cable on a portable speaker, according to the district attorney’s office. He then left the store without paying for the item.
The loss prevention officer followed Hall to the parking lot where she was able to flag down a Washington County deputy.
The deputy then confronted Hall and found that he had several items hidden in his clothing, including the stolen speaker. Hall admitted the speaker was stolen but told the deputy he believed he could not be arrested due to the nature of the crime and the ongoing crisis surrounding COVID-19.
Hall was in fact arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail. Investigators linked him to two additional theft cases committed during Gov. Kate Brown’s state of emergency declaration.
Hall has a history of other property crimes, including theft, robbery and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
The district attorney’s office says they are dedicated to protecting the community and its businesses, especially as COVID-19 continues to present a hardship to companies. In May, District Attorney Kevin Barton issued a statement alerting the public to concerns that criminals may be looking to take advantage of the crisis. The office hopes Hall’s case serves as a reminder that offenders will be held accountable for their actions.
In addition to his prison sentence, Hall was also ordered to undergo three years of post-prison supervision upon his release. He will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
