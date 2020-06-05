WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested for delivery and possession methamphetamine has been sentenced to prison, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The district attorney's office said a jury found Jose Luis Nava-Diaz guilty on May 28 of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Nava-Diaz was sentenced on Monday to 115 months in prison.
The district attorney's office said Nava-Diaz was arrested on Jan. 23 after being stopped by deputies as he exited a vehicle at the Elmonica MAX Station.
Nava-Diaz was identified as being involved in the illegal distribution or narcotics by investigators with the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN), according to the district attorney's office.
Deputies found about six pounds of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during their search of his vehicle.
Investigators served a search warrant at Nava-Diaz's home and found an additional four ounces of methamphetamine.
No further details about the drug case were released by the district attorney's office.
