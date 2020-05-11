WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement in Washington County is cracking down on property crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tigard police say burglaries targeting commercial businesses are up 60-percent from this time last year, and they are also seeing an increase in stolen vehicles.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office, the Tigard Police Department and the local business community are now teaming up to cut down these types of crimes by elevating the punishment for them.
According to the district attorney's office, whether a theft is a misdemeanor or felony depends on the value of the property stolen.
However, under Oregon law, when there's a state of emergency, like a pandemic, certain misdemeanor thefts can be charged at the felony level, regardless of value.
Now, that's what the district attorney's office says it will be doing.
Some examples of thefts that would result in a felony charge include but not limited to stealing face masks or personal protective equipment, burglarizing a business, and committing several property crimes during the pandemic.
Jeremy Girard, President of Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon, says this move by police and by the district attorney's office is something the business community appreciates.
"This is challenging times for all of retail, and when these groups and individuals are coming in and taking advantage of this time it's certainly impacts the bottom line of these businesses," Girard said.
Tigard Police Department's Commercial Crime Unit is also increasing patrols to help.
The district attorney's office says anyone who sees a theft going on should make sure to report it so police can investigate and find the person responsible.
