WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man Monday night after they say he tried to meet up with an underage girl.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, David Bautista-Sanchez, of Kelso, believed he was meeting up with a 15-year-old girl, but was met by detectives instead.
Bautista-Sanchez was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
