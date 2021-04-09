Washington Co. deputies ask for public’s help locating a wanted man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help locating a man wanted for leaving the scene of a crash in an area near the city of Cornelius.
On Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to an injury traffic crash on Northwest Susbauer Road and Northwest Long Road. When deputies arrived they learned that the driver of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene. Deputies identified him as 29-year-old Corey Michael Scroggins.
Several minutes later a nearby resident called 911 saying that a man, later identified by deputies as Scroggins, ran onto his property and got into his parked pickup truck. The owner went to confront Scroggins who started driving toward the vehicle owner. The man had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the truck.
Later in the evening a Newberg-Dundee Police Department sergeant was dispatched to a theft in progress in Newberg. The sergeant located the stolen pickup truck leaving the scene of the theft. Newberg-Dundee Police identified the suspect as Scroggins. When they attempted to stop the pickup truck, he got away.
Then on Friday at 5:45 p.m., Newberg-Dundee Police recovered the stolen pickup truck. Scroggins is still on the loose. Deputies say he is 5’6” and weighs 190 pounds.
Scroggins is wanted for several crimes including hit and run, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery in the third degree, menacing, elude and several outstanding felony warrants.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about where Scroggins might be please call 911. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office urges community members not to approach him.
