WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.
On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., deputies learned Carolyn Poore was missing. She was last seen leaving her home near Southwest 173rd Avenue and Northwest Walker Road around 5:00 p.m. Poore's family told deputies she left in her red 2001 Ford Crown Victoria (Oregon Plate: YBA415).
Poore is 5'2", 90 pounds, has short gray hair with blue eyes. Her family says she has dementia and Alzheimer's and may struggle to find her way home.
If you know of Poore's whereabouts, please call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.
