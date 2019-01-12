BETHANY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bank robbery suspect Saturday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a Chase Bank located at 4732 NW Bethany Boulevard around 11:09 a.m.
Deputies said bank employees reported a man came up to the counter and used a note to demand money. The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, roughly 5 foot 8 inches tall, medium build with short facial hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a black coat, and a beanie hat with black, red, and white stripes, according to deputies.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling (503) 629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.