Washington Co. deputies bust 4 stores for selling alcohol to minors

WASHINGTON COUNTY AREA, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office cited employees at four stores last week after deputies say they sold alcohol to minors.
The undercover mission on March 28 covered 32 stores in unincorporated Washington County, Gaston, Banks and Cornelius, and involved two teams of uniformed deputies, plainclothes deputies, and volunteer underage decoys, the sheriff’s office says.
During the mission, the decoys entered the businesses and attempted to purchase alcohol. If they were asked for identification, they were instructed to provide their valid Oregon driver’s license; if they were asked their age, they were told to be truthful, the sheriff’s office says.
The four stores that sold alcohol to the underage decoys were identified by the sheriff’s office as:
- Bale’s Thriftway (17675 SW Farmington Rd in Aloha)
- Super Mercado la Guelaguetza (18895 SW Tualatin-Valley Hwy in Aloha)
- 7-Eleven (19175 SW Tualatin-Valley Hwy in Aloha)
- Chevron (990 N Adair St in Cornelius)
The employees who sold the alcohol were cited and released, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.