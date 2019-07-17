PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies in Washington County are cracking down on package thieves this week. They're using bait packages to catch the thief trying to steal your Amazon Prime day deal.
This is their fourth year with this operation. With Amazon Prime day earlier this week, people will be expecting their online finds to arrive very soon.
That's why deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are putting out bait packages at the same time.
They look and are even delivered like any other package, but they’re equipped with electronic tracking devices that allow deputies to track them after they've been stolen.
"They have GPS in them they also have radio frequencies in them and there's one other frequency we can track them with as well. So, there's three different types of frequencies we can track these packages down with so they're very accurate I’ve been on a couple cases out in the field where a package was activated by being taken and it only took us couple minutes to find it,” Sgt. Danny DiPietro said.
Sergeant Danny DiPietro said these operations have been successful in the past.
They've made one arrest this year so far, a man they said stole several packages from his neighbor's front door in Aloha.
In 2018, an Amazon delivery driver was arrested and in 2017 they made three arrests.
He said there are a few ways to protect your packages.
One is to schedule deliveries to arrive when you're home or to have a trusted neighbor pick them up or you can get your packages delivered to shipping stores or an amazon locker.
His last tip, install a security camera.
Sergeant DiPietro said they work closely with the U.S. Postal Service to identify neighborhoods that are hit with the most thefts.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
