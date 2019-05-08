WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a wanted man and his 3-year-old son on Wednesday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Human Services are asking for the public’s help in locating Gaige Burnes, 25, and his three-year-old son, Colt Burnes.
Deputies said Gaige has a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and is suspected to be in the Hillsboro area, possibly near Shute Park.
Colt is believed to be with him, according to deputies.
DHS said they currently have a Protective Custody Order for Colt and due to past incidents, DHS believes Colt could be in harm's way or not receiving the care he needs.
Anyone with information about Gaige or Colt Burnes is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.
Deputies said do not confront Gaige if seen in public.
