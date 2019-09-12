WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said an armed suspect has been located and nearby school lockouts have been lifted.
The sheriff's office said they were searching for an armed suspect in the area of Northwest 119th Avenue and Northwest Old Quarry Road.
Deputies said an argument broke out between two male roommates in their home in the 11000 block of Northwest Old Quarry Road.
Both men were armed and one of them fired a shot into the floor, according to deputies.
The other roommate ran out the house, still armed and screamed for help.
Deputies contacted the man, later identified as the "victim" in the case, shortly upon arrival. He remained cooperative with investigators and has not been charge with anything at this time.
The roommate, who fired his gun, fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.
Due to the search for the roommate, nearby schools were transitioned from lockdown to lockout, according to deputies.
Beaverton School District tweeted that Bonny Slope Elementary was in lockout due to the police activity at around 8:55 a.m.
.@BeavertonSD says Bonny Slope Elementary School is in lockout due to heavy police presence in the area, near NW 119th Ave. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0AQvPSoPIU— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 12, 2019
The lockouts were lifted just after 10 a.m.
Deputies later located the shooter roommate and arrested him without further incident.
