WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested in a sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims in Washington state and Oregon.
In October 2021, detectives with the Everett Police Department arrested 35-year-old Christian Sayre. During their investigation they learned Sayre had over 20 victims in Washington state.
Sayre owns the Anchor Pub in Everett and many of the victims, both men and women, reported going to the bar, having drinks, and then blacking out. When they woke up the victims believed they had been sexually assaulted.
Everett Police detectives executed a warrant on Sayre’s home and business and uncovered additional evidence linking him to victims in Washington County, Oregon.
Detectives have identified multiple victims in Oregon, dating back to 2002. They strongly believe there are additional victims.
On Friday night, Everett Police detectives arrested Sayre on additional charges. He is currently in custody in the Snohomish County Jail with bail set at $1 million. Criminal charges in Oregon are pending.
Anyone who may have been a victim in Oregon or anyone with any information about these crimes in Oregon is asked to contact investigators at 503-846-2700. Anyone with information related to crimes in Everett, Washington is asked to call the tip line at 425-257-8450.