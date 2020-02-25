WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies say a missing 73-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.
Deputies had asked for help finding Erin Tarum, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon before leaving to get ice cream at the Albertson’s on Northwest West Union Road.
Later Tuesday, deputies reported that Tarum had been located safely by McMinnville police.
