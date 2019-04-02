WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A teen reported missing and possibly endangered has been found, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
17-year-old Edilima “Beatriz” Morales Ramirez was found by Hillsboro police, the sheriff’s office shared Wednesday night.
Deputies previously said Ramirez is here from Guatemala and has only been in the United States for about three weeks.
They said she left home earlier this week without any clothing, money, or her phone.
