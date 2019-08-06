WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been located.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Sawyer Smith was last seen at around 5 a.m. near Southwest Walker Road and Southwest Murray Boulevard.
The sheriff's office said she was considered endangered due to her mental health status and risk for sex trafficking.
At around 10:10 a.m., the sheriff's office said Smith was located safely in Oregon City after a tip from an alert community member.
No other details were released.
