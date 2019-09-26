WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a missing man from Colorado has been located.
The sheriff's office said Aaron Irving Renfro, 66, was due to arrive in Aloha Sunday but may have run out of gas near Southwest 170th Avenue.
At around 9:45 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said Renfro was located and is safe.
No other details were released.
