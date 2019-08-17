WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies say a missing woman living with dementia was found Saturday night.
Law enforcement Saturday afternoon asked for help finding 63-year-old Mae Short, who they say walked away from her home off Southwest Bunter Road.
Deputies were concerned for Short's welfare, as they say she is living with dementia, is unable to speak coherently and is insulin dependent.
The sheriff's office Saturday night said Short was found and returned home safely.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.