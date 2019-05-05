WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies say a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe.
Deputies say 73-year-old Magdalena Negrete left the 17500 block of Northwest Reindeer Drive in Bethany Sunday morning. Family members say she left for a walk at about 7 a.m. and had not returned.
Around 4 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Negrete had been found safe not too far away. She has been reunited with her family.
