WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a missing 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s has been found safe.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Anne Bottomley left her home in the Bethany area at about 9 a.m. Wednesday to meet friends at the Starbucks in Bethany Village.
Her husband learned she never arrived at Starbucks and contacted the sheriff’s office.
Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office reported that Bottomley was found safe by Tualatin police and will be reunited with her family.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
